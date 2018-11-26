Stanley Park Causeway closed in both directions due to rush hour crash

Vancouver's Stanley Park Causeway is closed in both directions because of a crash, DriveBC reports.

The provincial highway information system says the crash occurred north of North Lagoon Drive, about halfway into the park.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and heavy delays are expected, it said.

There is no estimated time of reopening. An update is planned for 7 p.m. PT.

The causeway leads from the city's downtown to the Lions Gate Bridge which connects Vancouver to the North Shore.

Drivers in Vancouver can head east to the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge as an alternative route to the North Shore.