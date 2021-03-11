The Vancouver Park Board voted Wednesday evening to approve a temporary lane dedicated to cyclists on Park Drive in Stanley Park until the end of October.

The bike lane through the park has been a source of vociferous debate which has pitted cyclists versus persons with disabilities, business owners in Stanley Park and drivers.

Last summer, a lane for cyclists in the park was created to allow for more physical distancing on the seawall as it was crowded with people trying to enjoy the outdoors during the pandemic.

The park board is also directing staff to have the temporary bike path ready as soon as it is "operationally reasonable".

Green Party Park Board Commissioner Camil Dumont had put forward a motion on Tuesday night to create the temporary lane.

The motion says during the COVID-19 pandemic from April 8 to June 22, 2020, Park Drive was closed to all vehicles and cycling volume went up by 180 per cent in comparison to the same time period in 2019.

Cars drive behind a Stanley Park Horse-Drawn Tours carriage in Vancouver in July 2020. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

One lane of vehicle traffic was reopened on June 22, 2020, and according to the motion, "bicycle ridership remained high through the park from that date until the removal of the temporary bicycle lane in September."

The park board also directed staff to report back with data collected and observations made about the temporary measures during 2021.