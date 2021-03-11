Vancouver Park Board approves Stanley Park bike lane for summer
Temporary bike lane will remain in operation until the end October
The Vancouver Park Board voted Wednesday evening to approve a temporary lane dedicated to cyclists on Park Drive in Stanley Park until the end of October.
The bike lane through the park has been a source of vociferous debate which has pitted cyclists versus persons with disabilities, business owners in Stanley Park and drivers.
Last summer, a lane for cyclists in the park was created to allow for more physical distancing on the seawall as it was crowded with people trying to enjoy the outdoors during the pandemic.
The park board is also directing staff to have the temporary bike path ready as soon as it is "operationally reasonable".
Green Party Park Board Commissioner Camil Dumont had put forward a motion on Tuesday night to create the temporary lane.
The motion says during the COVID-19 pandemic from April 8 to June 22, 2020, Park Drive was closed to all vehicles and cycling volume went up by 180 per cent in comparison to the same time period in 2019.
One lane of vehicle traffic was reopened on June 22, 2020, and according to the motion, "bicycle ridership remained high through the park from that date until the removal of the temporary bicycle lane in September."
The park board also directed staff to report back with data collected and observations made about the temporary measures during 2021.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.