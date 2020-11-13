Stanley Park seawall closing until further notice due to high winds, king tide

Vancouver's Stanley Park Seawall is closing immediately between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge due to high winds and a cresting king tide.

The Vancouver Park Board announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that pedestrians and cyclists should leave the area until further notice.

The park board also said Jericho Pier in Point Grey is also closing due to the winds and tide.

King tide is a colloquial term for the highest tides of the season. These kinds of tides happen due to extra gravitational forces on Earth's oceans that are produced by specific alignments of the sun and the moon.

Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings Friday for the Fraser Valley and further east into the southern B.C. Interior. A wind warning is also in effect for Greater Victoria.