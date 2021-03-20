Suspect in alleged stalking incident arrested by Vancouver police
33-year-old man arrested after assaulting a woman in Chinatown
Vancouver Police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of following a woman in Chinatown for close to an hour earlier this week.
The man was arrested Friday morning after assaulting a different woman in downtown Vancouver, according to VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin.
"From this investigation, officers have identified a person of interest in the stalking case," she said in a news release.
Earlier this week, a woman posted a video to social media in which she described being followed by a stranger for 40 minutes as she walked through downtown late Wednesday afternoon.
The video shows a masked man walking a few metres behind her for several blocks until the woman approaches a group of people for help.
She later contacted police, who immediately launched an investigation.
VPD says the man is being held in jail and that assault charges have been recommended to Crown counsel.
Police also say the investigation into the stalking file is ongoing.
