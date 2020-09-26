Staff member at New Westminster retirement home tests positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health officials say a staff member at Thornebridge Gardens Retirement Residence in New Westminster, B.C., has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the health authority said it is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and a rapid response team has been deployed to help with communication for residents and families.

Additional team members are at the residence providing symptom checks and to answer questions from staff, residents and family members.

The staff member who tested positive is self-isolating at home.

Fraser Health advises that cleaning and infection control measures have been stepped up and staff and residents will be screened twice a day.

Thornebridge Gardens is now closed to visitors and movement of staff and residents has been restricted at the assisted and independent living home.

There are nine long-term care and seniors living homes in B.C. currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. They are:

Banfield Pavilion long-term care facility.

Point Grey Private Hospital long-term care facility.

Yaletown House long-term care facility.

Cherington Place long-term care facility.

Evergreen Hamlets long-term care facility.

Kin Village assisted-living facility.

Milieu Children and Family Services Society community-living facility.

New Vista Care Home long-term care facility.

Rideau Retirement Centre independent-living facility.

Some care facilities have seen repeated outbreaks — on Friday, Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver declared a third outbreak of COVID-19, with a single transmission.

As of Friday, there were 1,349 active cases of people infected with COVID-19 in B.C., with 62 people in hospital, 19 of whom are in intensive care.

Public health workers are actively monitoring 3,533 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.