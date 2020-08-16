One staff member at Arbutus Care Centre, a long-term care home in Vancouver, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Restrictions were imposed August 14 at the facility at 4505 Valley Drive, said Dr. Rhonda Collins, Chief Medical Officer for Revera, the facility's provider.

The staff member who tested positive is in self-isolation at home.

The facility is working with public health officials in following pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices, Collins said in a statement.

Staff are wearing personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of transmission and enhanced cleaning measures are in place.

"We have informed residents, their families and the staff of the status of the outbreak," Collins said.

"We will continue to reach out to all families of residents as often as possible to provide updates on their loved ones during this time of physical isolation."

Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed the positive case and said it is working closely with staff to ensure the safety of residents.

There are currently two ongoing outbreaks in care facilities in Vancouver and one in Richmond, according to VCH.