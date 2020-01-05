Police in Dawson Creek search for dangerous offender

RCMP in northern B.C. are looking for a Dawson Creek man they say is armed and dangerous.

Police have an arrest warrant for Stacy Ray Laglace, 32, who faces 21 criminal charges that include violent offences such as aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm with intent, kidnapping and robbery, according to a release from RCMP.

Officers say Leglace is known to carry firearms. Police are asking people who see him, not to approach him, but to call 911.

Laglace is described as Indigenous, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS.