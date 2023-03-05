22-year-old man dead after stabbing in Vancouver's Killarney neighbourhood

Vancouver police are investigating a homicide after a 22-year-old man was stabbed at a residence in Killarney Friday evening.

Police say the death marks the city's fifth homicide of 2023.

Officers were called to a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue around 10 p.m. PT. They say the victim, Caleb Morin, was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Constable Tania Visintin said police do not believe there is a public safety risk related to the death.

"We do believe there was some sort of relationship between the victim and the suspect, we don't know how well they knew each other."

VPD did not provide a description or any information about the suspect.

Investigations are also underway for three other non-fatal stabbings that happened over Friday night into Saturday morning, two in the Downtown Eastside and one in the West End.

The Killarney homicide was one of four stabbings police responded to in Vancouver Friday evening. (Shawn Foss/CBC)

Visintin said four stabbings in the city in one night is an unusually high amount.

"These are all very serious incidents that strained the capacity of our front-line first responders," Visintin wrote in a news release.

Other stabbings

Moments after the VPD attended to the Killarney homicide, officers in the Downtown Eastside responded when a 44-year-old man arrived at a hospital with serious stab wounds.

Police believe the incident happened between Gore Street and Dunlevy Avenue. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Then around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning a witness alerted VPD they saw a group of men kicking one man near Harwood and Burrard Street.

Police found a 36-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A suspect has not been identified.

Hours later at 6:30 a.m., staff at a shelter near Hastings and Carrall Street reported a stabbing to police. Officers arrived to find a man in his forties had been stabbed with non life-threatening injuries.

"We believe they are all separate and unrelated," said Visintin.

All three victims are expected to survive, and police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call VPD's homicide unit at 604-717-2500.