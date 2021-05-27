Skip to Main Content
Man in critical condition after stabbing along seawall in Vancouver's West End

Vancouver police are investigating after a stabbing along the seawall on Wednesday afternoon that left one man in critical condition.

Collision between jogger and skateboarder sparked alleged attack at Sunset Beach, police say

Vancouver police secured the crime scene with yellow tape in front of the concession stand at Sunset Beach Park along the seawall near English Bay on Wednesday. (Meera Bains/CBC news)

Police are investigating after a stabbing along the seawall near English Bay in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon left one man in critical condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said the alleged confrontation between two men happened around 4:30 p.m. after a skateboarder collided with a jogger on the seawall.

The jogger fell, but got up and continued running.

A man who witnessed the collision approached the skateboarder and suggested he use a different part of the path, police said. 

The two men began to argue, which led to the skateboarder allegedly stabbing the victim.

Visintin said the suspect was arrested nearby.

Police have recommended charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Photos of the aftermath posted on social media showed paramedics working on an injured person lying on the pavement near the concession stand located at the south end of Bute Street in the city's West End.

Police said Wednesday the man's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, which is different from information provided by B.C. Emergency Health Services.

A person's belongings are left at the scene of a stabbing along the Stanley Park seawall at Sunset Beach. (Martin Diotte/CBC news)
