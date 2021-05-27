Man in critical condition after stabbing along seawall in Vancouver's West End

Police are investigating after a stabbing along the seawall near English Bay in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon left one man in critical condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said the alleged confrontation between two men happened around 4:30 p.m. after a skateboarder collided with a jogger on the seawall.

The jogger fell, but got up and continued running.

A man who witnessed the collision approached the skateboarder and suggested he use a different part of the path, police said.

The two men began to argue, which led to the skateboarder allegedly stabbing the victim.

Visintin said the suspect was arrested nearby.

Police have recommended charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Photos of the aftermath posted on social media showed paramedics working on an injured person lying on the pavement near the concession stand located at the south end of Bute Street in the city's West End.

Police said Wednesday the man's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, which is different from information provided by B.C. Emergency Health Services.