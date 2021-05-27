Man in critical condition after stabbing along seawall in Vancouver's West End
Incident happened just before 4:30 pm near the Sunset Beach Park Concession stand
Police are investigating after a stabbing along the seawall near English Bay in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon left one man in critical condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.
Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said "officers responded to Sunset Beach around 4:30 p.m. for two men fighting."
When officers arrived at the scene, she said they found one man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Photos of the aftermath posted on social media showed paramedics working on an injured person lying on the pavement near the concession stand located at the south end of Bute Street in the city's West End.
Police say a suspect was arrested a short distance away and the motive behind the incident is unknown at this time.
Investigators said the man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
