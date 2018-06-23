Stabbing in Vancouver leaves man in critical condition

One man was rushed to hospital after a Saturday morning stabbing in downtown Vancouver, according to Vancouver police.

The incident happened on West Hastings Street near Abbott Street just after 11 a.m. A man, who police say appears to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

According to the VPD Major Crime Section, the stabbing was not random and the general public is not at risk.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Forensic unit on scene near evidence from the stabbing that happened just after 11 a.m. today - officers say no risk to public and believe stabbing was targeted <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://t.co/FVMt9gn32b">pic.twitter.com/FVMt9gn32b</a> —@Zahra_Premji

Read more from CBC British Columbia