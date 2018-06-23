Skip to Main Content
Stabbing in Vancouver leaves man in critical condition

Vancouver Police are investigating after a stabbing on West Hastings Street sent one man to hospital.

Vancouver police at the scene of a stabbing near West Hastings Street. (Zahra Premji/CBC)

One man was rushed to hospital after a Saturday morning stabbing in downtown Vancouver, according to Vancouver police.

The incident happened on West Hastings Street near Abbott Street just after 11 a.m. A man, who police say appears to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

According to the VPD Major Crime Section, the stabbing was not random and the general public is not at risk.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

