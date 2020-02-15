4 people stabbed outside Vancouver nightclub
City police say there are no suspects in custody
Multiple people were hurt in a violent incident in front of a nightclub in downtown Vancouver.
Vancouver police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside the Cabana Lounge at 1149 Granville Street around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Four people were stabbed and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin.
Violence has occurred in and around the club in past years.
Cabana Lounge is the same place where Kalwinder Thind, 23, was working as a promoter when he was killed in January 2018 after trying to break up an alcohol-fuelled fight.
That fight started inside the venue and then spilled out into the street where Thind was stabbed.
In January 2016, another man was taken to hospital with stab wounds after an apparent brawl in the club that involved as many as nine people.
Police says they are still investigating Saturday's stabbing and have no suspects in custody.
