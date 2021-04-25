Skip to Main Content
British Columbia·New

Vancouver police arrest suspect after teen critically injured in stabbing

Police in Vancouver say a suspect is in custody as a teen clings to life with stab wounds following a fight at a West Side park Saturday afternoon.

Officers say fight broke out Saturday afternoon at Almond Park, near Alma Street and West 12th Avenue

CBC News ·
Police at Almond Park Saturday investigate after a stabbing. (Doug Kerr/CBC News)

Police in Vancouver say a suspect is in custody as a teen clings to life with stab wounds following a fight at a West Side park Saturday afternoon.

Officers rushed to Almond Park near Alma Street and West 12th Avenue around 2 p.m. where they say a male youth was stabbed after a fight broke out.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.

One person was arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now