Vancouver police arrest suspect after teen critically injured in stabbing
Police in Vancouver say a suspect is in custody as a teen clings to life with stab wounds following a fight at a West Side park Saturday afternoon.
Officers say fight broke out Saturday afternoon at Almond Park, near Alma Street and West 12th Avenue
Officers rushed to Almond Park near Alma Street and West 12th Avenue around 2 p.m. where they say a male youth was stabbed after a fight broke out.
The victim was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.
One person was arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing.