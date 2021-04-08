Homicide team investigating fatal stabbing in Abbotsford

A man has been fatally stabbed in Abbotsford, B.C.

A statement from Abbotsford police says officers were called to an area near the Sumas Way overpass just after 10 p.m. PT Wednesday.

A critically injured 35-year-old man was found in a tent and died a short time later in hospital.

Police say the investigation is just beginning but the stabbing appears targeted.

The statement does not offer a motive or say if any suspects have been identified.

Members of the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have taken over the case.