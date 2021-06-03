First Nation angered by B.C. inland port's failure to have ancestral remains reburied where they were found

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

A First Nation in B.C.'s southern Interior is accusing a major inland port of "spiritual desecration" for failing to return ancestral remains to where they were unearthed during expansion work late last year.

Since the discovery by staff at the Ashcroft Terminal, the remains — which could be more than 3,000 years old — have been kept stored onsite in a locked modular trailer.

Last week, elders of the St'uxwtews First Nation met in their community hall near Cache Creek, B.C., to discuss their growing concerns about the nearby terminal. They fear continued expansion work could damage other possible burial sites.

"It's time to stand up and rally our people. We need to come together as a nation," St'uxwtews elder Percy Casper said. "This is spiritual desecration…It is extremely disrespectful to our ceremonial burial ground.

"I'm feeling like [the remains] are just an obstacle that [the Ashcroft Terminal] can take and they can move aside at any point and given time."

St'uxwtews councillor Keith Zabotel said a ceremony is needed to put the ancestors' remains back in the location where they were found.

"If they [the remains] were found in the middle of the Ashcroft terminal, that's where they should be," he said. "We do not want one to be removed for economic reasons."

St'uxwtews First Nation elder Gerald Etienne, right, and councillor Keith Zabotel say it's disrespectful of the Ashcroft Terminal to place their ancestors' remains in an ATCO trailer but not to put them back in the locations where they were discovered. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

Ashcroft Terminal has previously found other remains during work on the site, and reburied them at the same location.

These remains were not reburied because the site was in use by terminal staff, the company said.

The terminal operators have been going back and forth with the First Nation to decide on where they should be placed. But talks broke down in late January after the First Nation was asked to provide a location to rebury the remains.

Further discussions between the band and the province regarding the remains are expected on Thursday.

The Ashcroft Terminal is a major inland transloading and container storage distribution centre that serves the main lines of the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways.

The terminal sits on 670 acres of land on the Thompson River near Ashcroft, B.C., within the traditional territory of the St'uxwtews First Nation.

The current expansion project involves laying more track and making room for more trains and trucks to load and unload cargo.

But the First Nation believes this area was the site of a historic village and that more artifacts remain to be uncovered.

"That's an unacceptable development in that area," elder Gerald Etienne told CBC's Doug Herbert. "It's a grave injustice by a colonial system."

St'uxwtews First Nation Chief Frank Antoine says the Ashcroft Terminal needs to understand his members have been disturbed by the company's treatment of their ancestors' remains. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

Newly elected St'uxwtews Chief Frank Antoine said he wants the Ashcroft Terminal to hire an independent archeologist reporting solely to the First Nation in the interest of transparency.

Currently an in-house archeologist employed by the terminal is expected to report any discoveries of artifacts or human remains to the band, the company and the province.

"Anything to do with our ancestors is dealing with our family," Antoine said. "They [Ashcroft Terminal] are disturbing our whole community when they do that [put remains in a trailer], and they need to understand."

Ashcroft Terminal spokesperson Kleo Landucci said her company has been trying to work with the St'uxwtews and other First Nations in the region, but she said it's impossible to rebury the human remains in the original location in this case.

"That's simply not possible when you're developing and expanding any property in B.C.," Landucci said.

"The important thing is to really keep the cultural and historic and scientific significance and make sure that that is respected … there are other alternatives that we're looking at, making sure we respect the history."

