Downtown Vancouver's St. Paul's Hospital site sells for close to $1B

The private non-profit that owns the site of Vancouver's St. Paul's Hospital says it has been sold for nearly $1 billion.

Providence Health Care announced Wednesday in a news release the sale of its property at 1081 Burrard Street to Concord Pacific.

It states all proceeds from the sale will go toward health care and a new hospital at the Jim Pattison Medical Centre near Trillium Park that will replace the downtown centrepiece.

"This investment represents the largest non-governmental contribution to a capital health-care project in B.C., and likely, Canada," Providence Health Care said in its statement.

The buyer is an urban developer with head offices based in Vancouver.

"The current St. Paul's Hospital site is an extraordinary opportunity and will be the most exciting project in the history of downtown Vancouver," Peter Webb, senior vice president of Concord Pacific, said in the statement.

"We also look forward to working with Providence Health Care, the Province of BC, MST Development Corporation and the City of Vancouver to achieve the best development plan and most impactful financial outcome towards the delivery of the new St. Paul's Hospital."

A rendering of the proposed redevelopment of St. Paul's Hospital at Vancouver's False Creek Flats. The new hospital will be built on the grounds of the Jim Pattison Medical Centre. (Providence Health Care)

St. Paul's Hospital will continue to operate downtown for the next several years, until the new location at 1002 Station Street is open and fully operational, according to the statement.

In the release, Fiona Dalton, president and CEO of Providence Health Care, said the next step for this fall is to select a company to design and build the hospital.

"The compassionate care used to treat the people and their families who use St. Paul's Hospital will not change or alter in any way," she said.

The president of the St. Paul's Foundation said they are on track to meet their fundraising goal for the first phase of the project, which aims to raise $125 million for the new hospital, plus another $100 million for ongoing and future needs.

The release states the province is spending $1.158 billion and the remainder of the money will come from the sale of the site.