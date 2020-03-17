Here is a St. Patrick's Day playlist to keep the celtic spirit alive while celebrating from the couch

It's a low-key St. Patrick's Day this year.

Festivities in B.C. and around the world are cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19. British Columbians are asked to continue social distancing and avoid crowds, so the best way to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland this year might be with a pint of Guinness and a playlist at home.

Fiachna Ó Braonáin, member of the Dublin-based rock band Hothouse Flowers and a host on RTE Radio in Ireland, joined The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn by phone Tuesday to mark the occasion.

Ó Braonáin said even though his neighbours are staying indoors as a health precaution, many of them were coming out on their stoops, or leaning out their windows, to belt out Irish tunes in an ad-hoc display of patriotic pride.

Here are a few select songs from some of Ó Braonáin's favourite artists from the Emerald Isle if you want to do the same.

Emma Langford, The Winding Way Down to Kells Bay





David Keenan, Cobwebs

Lankum, The Wild Rover

Mick Flannery with SON aka Susan O'Neill, Baby Talk

Hothouse Flowers, Give it Up

So what's the craic this St. Patrick's Day?

In Vancouver, the city has ordered all restaurants, lounges and bars closed on March 17 to prevent crowds on what is normally a busy night for establishments.

Around the world, parades are not marching and college kids are not pub crawling.

All of these measures are a collective global effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"There is a great feeling of togetherness and unity despite all this," said Ó Braonáin, finding the silver lining in the situation.

And when you are leaning back listening to tunes instead of trying to find an empty bar stool tonight, you can take comfort in another silver lining, which is the St. Patrick's Day hangover you won't be missing tomorrow.