Squamish RCMP evacuate area north of town due to wildfire

Squamish RCMP say they are evacuating areas near a slash fire burning out of control near Squamish Valley Road at Magee Road, north of the community located on the Sea to Sky Highway.

The fire started at 4:15 p.m. PT and police were notified.

Police say the fire is moving fast and conditions are dry in the area between Squamish and Whistler, about 90 km north of Vancouver.

The situation is developing quickly and they are urging people to leave areas near the fire immediately.​​​​

Residents of the Cheekye Reserve have been put on evacuation notice as the fire spreads up Squamish Valley.

Squamish RCMP say they are asking people to leave areas around Butterfly Lake, Levette Lake and Evans Lake because flames are spreading east in that direction.

Squamish RCMP notifying the public of a slash fire which is now out of control. It is in the 13800 block of Squamish Valley Road. Police are in the area monitoring and completing tactical evacuations as needed. This is developing and updates to come. <a href="https://twitter.com/MountainFMradio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MountainFMradio</a> <a href="https://t.co/5FV7c1nmX5">pic.twitter.com/5FV7c1nmX5</a> —@SquamishRCMP

Fire teams are working on the west side of the fire.

More to come.