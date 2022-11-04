Conservation officers in Squamish, B.C., have temporarily closed part of a wildlife management area near the community's downtown after two surprise bear attacks were reported on Thursday morning.

The separate attacks in the Squamish Estuary trail network involved a sow and a cub, according to a written statement from the District of Squamish.

The trails are in the Skwelwil'em Squamish Estuary Wildlife Management Area, which is just west of downtown and centred around the Squamish River estuary. It's home to more than 200 species of wintering and migrating birds as well as other species.

The district said conservation officers are investigating the situation and the trails will be closed "until further notice."

"Barricades and signage have been placed at all entrances to keep the public from entering. The public is asked to respect the closure for their own safety," it said.

The district did not say if anyone was hurt in the attacks but an update is expected on Friday afternoon.