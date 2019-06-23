Squamish Search and Rescue plucks base jumper off Stawamus Chief

Rescuers in Squamish say a man in his mid-30s was injured after base jumping on Saturday at the Stawamus Chief.

BJ Chute, a manager with Squamish Search and Rescue, said around 3:30 p.m. PT, the man became entangled after being blown back against the wall of the granite dome.

Chute said the man sustained back injuries, but was able to secure himself to the side of the Stawamus Chief until rescuers were able to reach him.

Members with Squamish SAR flew to the top of the Chief and then lowered a rescuer down to the injured man.

Another line was then dropped to the ground and the man was lowered down.

The area is a popular place to paraglide and base jump. Chute said similar accidents happen two to three times a year.