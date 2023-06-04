Squamish Nation to mark 100 years since watershed political merger

The Squamish Nation is marking 100 years since 16 of its villages amalgamated to form one political body.

With Indigenous History Month events taking place across the country this month, the B.C. First Nation is planning its own celebrations leading up to next month's Amalgamation Day Festival on July 23.

"Amalgamation Day is a huge day for Sḵwx̱wú7mesh úxwumixw, which is our Squamish Nation community," said Sxwíxwtn (Wilson Williams), an elected councillor and spokesperson for Squamish Nation. "Look at the time 100 years ago … with the government coming in and taking lands and resources away from our people.

"Amalgamation provided that stability and hope. This unity we talk of really protected our culture, our traditions, our language, and our oral history ... Without amalgamation, I swear that a lot of families would have had probably died off."

On July 23, 1923, more than 40 Squamish chiefs and delegates gathered at the Department of Indian Affairs office in Vancouver. Some in attendance — like Sxwíxwtn's great-grandfather — had a legal education but were barred from practising law.

That day, the chiefs and delegates got the federal government to recognize their merger into what today is known as the Squamish Nation.

"I grew up listening and hearing stories about amalgamation from my great-grandfather," said

Syeta'xtn (Chris Lewis), director of Indigenous initiatives and reconciliation for Simon Fraser University.

"I always see Squamish as an example of how you can rebuild your nationhood."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pictured during a ceremony breaking ground at the Squamish Nation-led Senakw housing development near the Burrard Bridge in Vancouver on Sept. 6, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The plans had been discussed for at least a decade, he explained.

Just 10 years earlier, police forcibly removed the Squamish residents of Sen̓áḵw, located in the current-day Kitsilano neighbourhood, burning their homes to the ground. Government policies at the time continued to shrink reserve lands for many Indigenous communities.

38:53 E5: A Village Burned In 1913, the Squamish village of Sen̓áḵw is burned and residents are barged away to make room for the developing city of Vancouver. Eventually, a slice of that land is reclaimed, and now, the Squamish Nation is developing a mega-project. Angela investigates what “land back” means in the heart of the city, and why it’s making some white people upset.

So Squamish leaders wrote a letter petitioning Duncan Campbell Scott, the head of the Department of Indian Affairs, to recognize their merger.

According to the letter's authors, amalgamation had unanimous support — and stemmed from the "true and sincere desire of the Squamish people for their future welfare," and to "bring about a brotherly feeling among each and every member of the Squamish people."

'Continue our hope forward for another 100 years'

Syeta'xtn said some of those who signed the letter went on to spread the message to other First Nations about the need to unite forces against Crown policies.

His great-grandfather was involved in the 1923 signing and went on to lead political alliances to protect Indigenous rights for decades, including the forebears to today's Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

"Many leaders from other nations throughout B.C. and Canada were inviting him to help their nations in how they protect their rights and title, and how to sustain as a people," Sxwíxwtn said. "It was not only for amalgamation, but for protecting rights and titles of Indigenous people."

Today the Squamish Nation consists of 23 villages — totalling an area of more than 28 square kilometres — that are located across its traditional territory, which extends around the shores of the Burrard Inlet, English Bay, Indian Arm and Howe Sound, and includes parts of Metro Vancouver, Gibsons and the District of Squamish.

The First Nation plans to mark Amalgamation Day with a month of public celebrations on the North Shore in July. Events planned include live concerts, youth lacrosse games, ceremonies, and a few "surprise" announcements, Sxwíxwtn said.

"It's really about coming together like we did for amalgamation," he told CBC News, "to continue our hope forward for another 100 years."