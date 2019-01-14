Former Squamish Nation manager charged with fraud and theft

The former co-chair of the Squamish Nation council has been charged with fraud and theft, four years after she was removed from her job over concerns about how the Nation's money was being spent.

Krisandra Jacobs now faces charges of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000 in connection with an investigation into the disbursement of the band's emergency funds, North Vancouver RCMP have confirmed.

Jacobs was fired from her position as the Nation's manager of communications and band services in October 2014, after 17 years in the role. She was also removed as co-chair of council and lost all authority over financial matters.

That move followed an independent investigation into disbursements handed out by Jacobs and band manager Glen Newman.

At the time, the Nation said it was clear that proper financial processes weren't followed, "and a significant amount of money was unaccounted for or was given out without proper documentation."

Squamish Nation officials said they had no comment on the charges against Jacobs. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 13.