Patients in labour may be diverted from Squamish hospital due to staff shortage

Expectant patients in the Sea to Sky region might be diverted to hospitals in Metro Vancouver this month due to staffing issues at Squamish General Hospital.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) announced Friday some patients in labour might be sent to Lions Gate Hospital, St. Paul's Hospital, B.C. Women's Hospital or Richmond Hospital due to a lack of appropriate staff at the Squamish hospital in early July.

"We also recognize this operational adjustment may cause concern for those accessing maternity services and sincerely apologise to our patients and their families for any disruption," read the statement.

Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, the closest of the four alternate options, is more than 60 kilometres away from Squamish. Richmond Hospital is more than 75 kilometres away.

Squamish General Hospital is listed on VCH's website as the only one in the Sea to Sky corridor where patients can give birth.

VCH said they are making efforts to address staffing issues, including targeted recruitment strategies and redesigning staffing models. The disruption is temporary, it said.

CBC News has contacted VCH for further comment.