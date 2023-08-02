Residents near Gun Lake, B.C., ordered to evacuate immediately due to growing wildfire north of Pemberton

Regional officials say the situation surrounding a wildfire north of Pemberton, B.C., is "critical" and have told residents late Tuesday they must evacuate immediately.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) says an evacuation order covers all properties around the Downton Lake fire in the Bridge River Valley north of Pemberton, which includes Gun Lake and Lajoie Lake near Gold Bridge, B.C.

The blaze has more than doubled in size since Monday when flames raced eastward on the steep northern hillsides above Gun Lake and its more than 200 cabins.

The blaze is located 300 kilometres north of Vancouver. It had grown to 8.75 square kilometres in size as of Tuesday evening, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The SLRD says the RCMP and other agencies will be expediting the evacuation order, calling the situation "critical" in a tweet and telling residents to immediately evacuate from their homes and avoid the fire burning on the west side of Gun Lake.

Situation regarding Gun Lake/Lajoie Lake Evacuation Order is now CRITICAL. You must evacuate the area IMMEDIATELY! Avoid the fire on the west side of Gun Lake. Evacuate Gun Lake area via Gold Bridge & onward toward Lillooet & Whistler. Register for ESS in Lillooet or Whistler. <a href="https://t.co/qa3SxgXM3x">pic.twitter.com/qa3SxgXM3x</a> —@slrd_bc

Evacuees are being told to leave via Gold Bridge, to the east of Gun Lake, and onward towards either Lilloeet or Whistler, B.C.

The BCWS says the fire has been burning since July 13 and is suspected to have been sparked by lightning.

Emergency Info B.C. said in a tweet that failing to leave could endanger residents or first responders battling the blaze.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District says all properties in the Gun Lake and Lajoie Lake areas are on evacuation order due to the Downton Creek fire. (Squamish-Lillooet Regional District)

"Accommodation in the area is limited. Make arrangements to stay with family and friends, if possible," the evacuation order said.

If emergency support services are required, evacuees are told to go to the Lillooet District Rec Centre or the Delta Hotel in Whistler.