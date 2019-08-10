Squamish RCMP say they believe someone deliberately cut the cable of the Sea to Sky gondola located along Highway 99 in Squamish, B.C., felling the two-kilometre cable route early Saturday morning.

The gondola, which wasn't operating at the time, normally carries up to 240 passengers at a time on its 30 cars. The trip from the base to the summit 885 metres above sea level lasts approximately 10 minutes and gives visitors views over Howe Sound. It is a major tourist destination in B.C.

"We believe the cables were cut and this was a deliberate act of vandalism, " said Inspector Kara Triance with Squamish RCMP.

"At this time, it's a crime scene."

Almost all of the 30 gondola cars attached to the cable crashed to the ground at around 4 a.m., according to staff working overnight. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

"It's just an incredibly unusual thing to happen," said Kirby Brown, Sea to Sky's general manager. "We just did our maintenance on the line very recently and it was a big, thick, beautiful healthy rope."

The 55-millimetre-wide cable supporting the Sea to Sky gondola came crashing down early Saturday morning. (Kirby Brown)

Loud banging, metal scraping

Hikers camping in the area say they were woken by loud banging and sounds of metal scraping.

The cable is 55 millimetres in diameter and is made up of six strands. It regularly transports several tonnes when the gondola cars are loaded and is made to withstand most weather events, said Brown.

Almost all 30 gondola cars crashed to the ground when the cable for the Sea to Sky gondola snapped. (Deborah Goble/CBC)

WorkSafeBC and Technical Safety BC, an independent organization that oversees heavy equipment in the province, are also investigating the scene of the crash.

Sea to Sky will also conduct its own investigation in partnership with Doppelmayr Garaventa Group, the cable's manufacturer.

Witnesses sought

BC Parks says it has closed three trails directly under the gondola that were affected by the crash. The trails closed are the Sea to Summit Trail, the Shannon Falls Connector Trail, and the Upper Shannon Falls Trail.

RCMP officers are canvassing a large geographic area for their investigation.

"The trails in the area may have been used to access the gondola line," said Triance.

"We know that there were people that hiked to the top of the Chief this morning, and we are asking that anybody in the area that did hike the trails to come speak to police. We're looking for witnesses."

Brown said the cable and cars can be fixed or replaced, but the company's main priority is finding out what caused the crash and if it could have been prevented.

"We've got a lot of hours ahead of us of really coming to grips with what occurred before we get focused on the fix."

The gondola's normal operating hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m on Saturdays.