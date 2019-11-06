Squamish firefighter faces child porn charges
John "Taavo" Martin, 43, is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.
John 'Taavo' Martin arrested after tip from National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children
A Squamish firefighter has been charged with two child pornography offences, according to RCMP.
John "Taavo" Martin, 43, was arrested after Mounties executed a search warrant on June 27. Charges of possession and distribution of child pornography were sworn against him last week.
Police say their investigation was prompted by a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.
Martin is scheduled to make his first appearance in North Vancouver Provincial Court on Nov. 27.