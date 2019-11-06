Squamish firefighter faces child porn charges

A Squamish firefighter has been charged with two child pornography offences, according to RCMP.

John "Taavo" Martin, 43, was arrested after Mounties executed a search warrant on June 27. Charges of possession and distribution of child pornography were sworn against him last week.

Police say their investigation was prompted by a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Martin is scheduled to make his first appearance in North Vancouver Provincial Court on Nov. 27.