Squamish climber dead after fall from Stawamus Chief

Squamish RCMP say a 33-year-old man has died from his injuries after a fall from the Stawamus Chief.

Police were contacted Sunday at 11:30 a.m. PT by a climber who told them they had seen a group whose lead climber had fallen from the Angel's Crest portion on the north face of the mountain.

Members of the RCMP along with Squamish Search and Rescue found the man 200 to 300 metres up the rock face.

"After a difficult and highly technical extraction the man, a 33-year-old Squamish resident, went into medical distress and died a short time later," said a statement from Sgt. Sascha Banks.

2nd climber to die

The RCMP said the man is the second climber to die on the Chief in the last six weeks — and the third call out for climbers in distress within three days.

"Our thoughts go out to not only the man's friends and family but to the Squamish SAR team who worked tirelessly to help him," Banks said.

The investigation has been handed over to the B.C. Coroners Service.