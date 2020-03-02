Squamish church grieves loss of toddler in parking lot collision

Prayers and money are being offered to the Squamish family of a two-year-old girl who died after being struck by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot.

The toddler was in front of a grocery store on Friday evening on Garibaldi Way with her mother, who was also hit by the vehicle.

The two were rushed to hospital were the child was pronounced dead. The mother is expected to recover.

Glenn Davies, a pastor at The Rock Church in Squamish, said both the girl and her mother were part of the congregation and regularly attended services.

He said he rushed to the hospital as soon as learned about the incident. He describes the girl and her mother as family.

"It's really shocking ... the little girl is a precious little girl. We had an interesting little relationship with her. I just made her laugh all the time."

Community raises over $20,000 for family

A fundraiser to help cover the family's funeral costs has nearly doubled its goal.

It was started by members of his church congregation, where Davies said the family is well known.

He said many people came to Sunday's service to pray for the family. He spoke about the tragedy in his sermon.

"I didn't have anything written, so this was just going to be from the word itself and from my heart," he said.

Davies said the family is not yet ready to release the toddler's name, but said a celebration of life will be planned soon.