Suspected drowning confirmed near Squamish

A missing man's body has been recovered after drowning in Alice Lake in Squamish, B.C., Sunday morning.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this man who was doing something he was enjoying," said Squamish RCMP Cpl. Angela Kermer on Monday.

Police have not released the man's name and say the investigation is ongoing as they confirm details of the incident.

Alice Lake has reopened to the public after a closure Sunday.

John Willcox of Squamish Search and Rescue said crews were called to Alice Lake Provincial Park at 9:10 a.m. Sunday morning following reports of a possible drowning.

A 70-year-old man who fell off a stand-up paddle board could not be located, said Willcox. Crews conducted a surface search of the area but were unable to locate him.

Squamish RCMP urge those with information to contact them at 604-892-6100.