Surrey Police Service officer suspended following arrest, breach of trust allegations

An officer with the fledgling Surrey Police Service (SPS) has been suspended with pay, following their arrest related to a breach of trust investigation, according to an SPS spokesperson.

The officer, who hasn't been named, was arrested by Surrey RCMP on Tuesday. They were hired by the SPS in May with a year of prior policing experience.

"Anytime there is an allegation against a police officer — regardless of the uniform, regardless of the province in which they work — it's disturbing. It's troubling. At the end of the day, we seek to be a profession that people will ultimately respect," said Ian MacDonald, media liaison with the SPS.

MacDonald said many police forces wouldn't advise the public of such a case so early in an investigation, but the new force is trying to build trust with the community and has shared the information in the name of transparency.

No charge recommendation has been forwarded to Crown prosecutors for approval in the case.

Surrey RCMP, which remains the force of jurisdiction in Surrey amid a transition to the SPS, declined to comment, saying the investigation is active and ongoing.

Macdonald wouldn't comment on the specific nature of the allegations, saying breach of trust covers a number of different types of cases.

"If you were to do something that would, let's say, create suspicion or tarnish the trust you should have with the public, that would be an example in the broadest sense of breach of trust," he said.

In late June, the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) approved a breach of trust and uttering threats charges against Langley RCMP Const. Patrick Sean Malone. The same day the BCPS announced an assault causing bodily harm charge against Surrey RCMP Const. Jagjeet Bassan.

Just one week later, a second Surrey RCMP officer, Cpl. Peter Leckie was charged with breach of trust and fraud.