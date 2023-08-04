Sproat Lake in Port Alberni voted B.C.'s best lake in CBC bracket

It's Sproat, not Sprout Lake and after a tight race, CBC readers have decided Sproat is G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) when it comes to B.C.'s Best Lake.

From July 24 to Aug. 2, British Columbians whittled down a list of 48 lakes to crown a winner. More than 100,000 votes were cast and in a nail-biting final round, the Vancouver Island lake emerged victorious over Shuswap Lake in the province's southern interior.

With just a 120-vote difference (51.2 per cent to 48.8 per cent) the popular Port Alberni swimming and recreation site clinched the top spot.

A young girl is silhouetted against the sun as she jumps in the waters of Sproat Lake in August 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The city's mayor, Sharie Minions, a Sproat Lake Elementary alumnus who spent her childhood summers splashing in Sproat, said Port Alberni residents rallied together to get the vote out — even if there are some locals who would prefer to keep the spotlight off their secret swimming spots on the large lake (37.8 square kilometres).

"We're never going to tell people about those places," said Minions with a laugh, speaking to CBC's On The Island.

"There's lots for the public who are coming through to visit and there still remains lots of private places to camp and great places to hike to that are private little beaches."

Jordan Smith flies over his brother Hunter Smith as a Martin Mars Coulson Flying Water Tanker is pictured in the background on Sproat Lake near Port Alberni, B.C., in August 2014. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

With three provincial parks on its shores, Sproat is easily accessible for the whole family and an important tourism attraction for the City of Port Alberni — which has been plagued by road closures that have made it difficult to access this summer season.

Jolleen Dick, CEO of Port Alberni's Chamber of Commerce, said the lake is an economic driver for the city not just because of tourists, but also because many locals spend whole days on its shores and fuel up on snacks and gas to do so.

There are also cabins to rent on its shores year-round, houseboat rentals, water sport competitions and with over 300 kilometres of forested shoreline, plenty of space to spread out and soak up the sun.

"There's so much activity on the lake and all of these people enjoy it and it's good for businesses," said Dick, speaking to CBC's All Points West.

A campfire burns next to Sproat Lake in August 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

A member of the Hupačasath First Nation, Dick said the lake is a traditional First Nations camping, hunting and fishing spot. Sproat Lake Provincial Park also has petroglyphs that Dick said are thousands of years old, and her ancestors believe they were created by a supernatural being.

"It's really nice to kind of have that connection with our ancestors going back generations."

It is this rich history, stunning landscape and the rallying of Port Alberni voters that have earned Sproat Lake the title of B.C.'s Best Lake.

B.C.'s Best Lake final standings

Sproat Shuswap Kalamalka Garibaldi Okanagan Cowichan Alouette Emerald