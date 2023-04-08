Spring storm could close highway between Golden and Revelstoke for hours: DriveBC
DriveBC says the storm is expected to peak on Monday and may require avalanche control work affecting traffic in both directions.
Travel advisory issued for 150-km stretch of Highway 1
British Columbia's transportation ministry says an "intense spring storm'' is poised to hit a 150-kilometre stretch of highway in the southeastern part of the province.
DriveBC issued a travel advisory Saturday morning for a portion of Highway 1 running between Golden and Revelstoke.
It says the storm is expected to peak on Monday and may require avalanche control work affecting traffic in both directions.
DriveBC says a closure of up to eight hours may be required to ensure traveller safety.
The travel advisory covers the stretch of Highway 1 between Highway 23 South and Golden Donald Upper Road.
It says it will issue another update on Monday.
