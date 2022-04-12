Spring snowfall warning in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver
Eastern Vancouver Island expected to see flurries on Tuesday as well
It's mid-April in southern B.C., but forecasters are warning that winter weather will be making a late appearance in parts of Metro Vancouver with snow flurries on Tuesday.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the northeastern parts of the region, including higher elevations in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Anmore and Maple Ridge.
Some areas could see as much as five centimetres of the white stuff, with the heaviest snowfall expected during the Tuesday morning commute.
Forecasters say to expect sudden visibility problems on the road, and rapidly accumulating snow in higher terrain.
Environment Canada says the flurries will be "highly variable but impactful," with snow possible even at sea level.
A snowfall warning is also in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, including Campbell River, where up to 10 centimetres could fall by Tuesday afternoon.
