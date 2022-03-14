Pack your patience, experts say, as spring break sees surge in air travel

Busy airports are to be expected during spring break, experts say, as British Columbians begin to embrace air travel again in a huge way after shying away from flying due to COVID-19.

It's the first time since 2019 the annual school holiday will happen without recommendations against non-essential travel in effect, and it comes shortly after Canada lifted the requirement for returning travellers to provide a negative result on a PCR test.

That means Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is expecting to see its highest passenger numbers since the pandemic began, and staff there are recommending travellers arrive early.

According to the Vancouver Airport Authority, passenger numbers are currently at about 37,000 per day compared to 25,000 in February. Last March break, there were only about 6,500 passengers passing through a day.

"We're seeing exciting milestones at YVR, such as days with the most international departures in two years," said an airport spokesperson in a prepared statement.

The spokesperson said that because the airport is federally regulated, masks and proof of vaccination are required in the terminal and on board aircraft.

McKenzie McMillan, a Vancouver-based travel consultant with the Travel Group, says his phone has been ringing off the hook.

"It was an absolute huge wave of new bookings that came in," said McMillan on Monday. "Probably about 30 to 40 per cent higher than they were in 2019 for spring break.

He said popular destinations include warm U.S. cities like Los Angeles and Pheonix, as well as Mexico and Hawaii.

Wary wanderlust

Statistics from the Vancouver Airport Authority show international flights are ticking up, with 637 international flights departing this month compared to 171 last March.

"I think a lot of people are wanting to take that trip and leave the country, but maybe not quite ready to go on that trip to Australia or Europe," said McMillan about the booking trends he is seeing right now.

McMillan said travellers now also tend to be much more wary about the fine print on flight and vacation cancellation policies. He says he has spoken to quite a few travellers who are seeking out his services for the first time for this reason.

"A lot of new clients are coming in that maybe would have booked something online previously, but are now understanding that there are new risks involved in our new post-pandemic world of travel and decided to go with the travel agent this time to help guide them through the different rules and regulations," said McMillan.

After a "demoralizing two years," McMillan says he's welcoming the sound of his phone ringing.

He says about 30 per cent of travel agencies in the city did not survive the pandemic's effect on the industry.