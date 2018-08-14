SPRAY: Simple advice for using bear repellent in a can

SPRAY, that's how you can remember to stay safe when facing down a bear.

WildSafe B.C. created the acronym to represent five basic steps that people need to know when using bear spray.

"We found a lot of people are starting to carry bear spray, but really a lot of people didn't know how to use it," said Frank Ritcey, provincial coordinator for WildSafe B.C., a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing conflicts between people and wild animals.

Ritcey says, to his knowledge, there has never been a fatality recorded in the province when bear spray was used during an encounter.

"If you can get it out, get that spray in the bear's face, you're going to survive."

SPRAY

• S is for stop. That's the most important thing, says Ritcey. When faced with a bear he recommends stopping in your tracks and assessing the situation. He says stopping also lets the bear know you are not a threat.

• P is for prepare. Ritcey recommends carrying the bear spray in a holster on a belt so it's easy to access. When it's time to draw it out, get your trigger finger in position to fire and hold the bottom with your non-dominant hand.

"The reason you want a two-handed hold on this is in the heat of the moment if the bear runs and hits you, knocks you down, you want to come up holding the bear spray, you don't want it knocked out of your hand," said Ritcey.

• R is for remove. Remove the safety by pulling it off with your thumb, so it's ready to fire.

• A is for build "a" wall. Start spraying from the ground and continue upward, building up to the height of the bear.

"The reason for that is if a bear is charging at you really quickly and you start spraying too high, the bear could get under the spray, and at you before you get the spray down there."

• Y is for yield and step back. After the wall of spray is built, it's important to get away from the bear spray and, more importantly, from the bear.

An ideal deterrent

Ritcey says the bear spray irritates the animals' eyes, nose and lungs, making it hard to see, smell and breathe.

"As soon as the bear hits that, all its senses are shut down and it just wants to get away."

Depending on the wind direction, some of the spray may float back onto the user, concedes Ritcey, but that's better than the alternative.

"It's better to get some bear spray on you than get the bear on you."

And don't underestimate the element of surprise even if your eyes are burning.

"At least you will know what's happening ... but the bear won't know. It will think, 'The human that did that to me is nothing to be toyed with. It's time to leave."

If you do get a dose of spray, rinse with plenty of cold water or wash off with baby shampoo, if possible.

Ritcey says he hopes the acronym will encourage more people to use bear spray.

"It's an ideal deterrent because you don't need a lot of training to use it, you survive, the bear survives, and it's a much better situation all around."

With files from Daybreak Kamloops

