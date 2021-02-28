Trees in Vancouver park spray-painted with racist graffiti

At least eight trees were spray-painted with racist graffiti in a park in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood on Saturday.

The Vancouver Park Board said the trees were covered in swastikas and the slogan "White Power."

In a statement, the Vancouver Park Board said it is "heartbroken and enraged" by the incident at Riverview Park.

"The City of Vancouver and the park board condemn these abhorrent acts of racism in the strongest possible terms. We stand in solidarity with the Indigenous, Black, racialized and Jewish communities targeted by these messages," it read.

"These messages are intended to create shock, fear and division."

Some of the defaced trees are near a playground. (Enzo Zanatta/CBC)

It further expressed regret to anyone — including families and children accessing the nearby playground — who had to see the messages.

"We acknowledge the park crews who are in the process of safely removing the hurtful graffiti. We also acknowledge this as an act of disrespect to the natural world on the Musqueam territory," it continued.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 311.