Some BC Ferries sailings cancelled between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

BC Ferries has cancelled some sailings on its busiest route until May 15 due to damage to one of its vessels.

The Spirit of British Columbia was pulled from service after sustaining damage while trying to dock during strong winds on April 27.

It sails between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay on Vancouver Island.

Other vessels are being used in its place for its regular sailings, but the following trips have been cancelled:

From Swartz Bay:

Monday May 6 - 6 a.m., 10 a.m.

Tuesday May 7 - 12 p.m.

Thursday May 9 - 12 p.m.

Monday May 13 - 6 a.m., 10 a.m.

Tuesday May 14 - 12 p.m.

From Tsawwassen:

Monday May 6 - 8 a.m., 12 p.m.

Sunday May 12 - 10 p.m.

Monday May 13 - 8 a.m., 12 p.m.

A current and updated list of sailings on this route is here.

No buffet

Unfortunately the vessels being used to replace the Spirit of British Columbia cannot offer a buffet.

Travellers with reservations on cancelled sailings will be advised by email if they can be put on a later sailing. Otherwise they will receive a refund.