Coast Guard investigates fuel spill in Vancouver's English Bay
British Columbia

Crews discovered about 220 litres of fuel, none of which is recoverable.

CBC News ·
A file photo of a Canadian Coast Guard boat patrolling the waters of English Bay near Kitsilano in 2016. (Jacy Schindel/CBC)

Crews are investigating a small fuel spill in Vancouver's English Bay.

The Canadian Coast Guard said it received a report Thursday of sheen in the water. A crew assessed the area and discovered a spill of about 220 litres, none of which is recoverable.

The average car tank holds between 45 and 65 litres of fuel.

The spill appeared as sheen, a thin layer of pollutant floating on the water surface, which dissipates through evaporation, wind and waves, according to the Coast Guard.

A spokesperson for the coast guard said crews were still trying to determine the source.

The crew did not come across any odour and there are no indications the spill has reached the shore.

