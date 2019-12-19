Spiky bodysuit protects small dogs from big enemies

A new North Vancouver company is out to make the outdoors safer for little dogs.

Alison Columbus and Janice Voth, who work at the same veterinary clinic in North Vancouver, noticed small dogs coming in with puncture wounds, suffering from attacks by other larger breed dogs, raccoons, and coyotes.

"The little dogs would come in and ... half the time they can't come out of some of those traumatic events. So we just wanted to help have something that would help them," Voth said.

Voth and Columbus started work on a special harness that can fit on the back of a dog and around the neck.

"It covers the parts of the dog that research has shown that's where coyotes or other aggressive dogs normally would go for," said Columbus on CBC's On the Coast.

A small dog wears a specialized harness with spikes called PredatorBwear created by Alison Columbus (right) and Janice Voth (left) in Vancouver, British Columbia on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The harness is covered in hollow plastic spikes that are lightweight and water resistant, according to Voth and Columbus.

The duo says it's been a year-long process developing the prototype and building up their business which they've named PredatorBwear.

The product will officially be launched in January on their website.

Ultimately, they say they hope this will prevent death for both little dogs that are attacked, and bigger ones who may have to be put down after being an aggressor.

"It's hopefully just going to create harmony," said Columbus.