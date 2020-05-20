'Spike' in excessive speeding offenses in B.C. over May long weekend, says RCMP

RCMP say traffic enforcement on B.C. highways will be returning to pre-COVID-19 levels after a "noticeable spike in excessive speed offences" over May long weekend. Despite the speeding, there were no fatal collisions on provincial highways.

The Lower Mainland Traffic Services Unit reported 19 excessive speed violations among many other offences and the unit for the Capital Regional District in Greater Victoria reported 295 tickets over two days, including 259 for speeding and seven excessive speeding violations.

Police said there was one person who was stopped in the Lower Mainland for driving 130 km/h in a residential zone, then pulled over in a different vehicle four hours later by an officer from Fraser Valley Traffic Services for driving over 160 km/h on Highway 1.

Investigators said the driver has been referred to RoadSafetyBC to consider a lengthy driving prohibition for excessive speeding.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with B.C. RCMP Traffic Services said while speeding offences are on the rise, the number of crashes are down which is unusual.

He said after spending many years in traffic enforcement, "I don't recall a May long weekend on which there was not at least one fatal crash [on provincial highways]."

Across the province, nearly 150 vehicles were impounded for excessive speed over the long weekend according to police stats.

RCMP Supt. Holly Turton warned that the pandemic is not a reason for speeding.

"There is no excuse, including COVID-19, for this kind of high-risk driving behaviour anywhere in our province."

Police say the province experiences an average of 23 to 25 fatal crashes per month and this past April, there were less than 10 which they attribute to less traffic on roadways.





