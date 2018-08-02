Speeding luxury cars seized in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP impounded two luxury sports cars Thursday morning along a stretch of the Lougheed Highway local traffic police are calling the "number one problem area" for excessive speeding.

Two 22-year old Burnaby men were on their way to Mission Raceway for a private track event when police radar showed their cars traveling at 138 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in the 25800 block of Lougheed Highway.

One of the men was an 'N' driver, and RCMP say both had received speeding tickets in the past.

"No matter the time of year, this specific area is plagued with unsafe speeds, 24/7, regardless of the road and weather conditions. We have seen too many tragic outcomes where all the driver needed to do was just slow down," said Traffic Sgt. Bruce McCowan in a statement.

Both drivers received fines of $368 and three points on their respective driving records.

The cars, a blue 2017 Lamborghini and a black 2016 McLaren, one of which was equipped with a radar detector, were impounded for at least seven days.

Police are warning all drivers can expect the same penalty if they are found travelling at excessive speed.

"This stretch of Lougheed Highway is our number one problem area when it comes to excessive speed," states Ridge Meadows traffic Sgt. Bruce McCowan.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they have ticketed 472 drivers for speeding in 2018 so far.

Of that number, 178 tickets were issued to drivers speeding along the stretch of Lougheed Highway between Maple Ridge and Mission.

