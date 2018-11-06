Speed limits being lowered on 15 sections of B.C. highways

JUMP TO FULL LIST OF AFFECTED HIGHWAYS

B.C. is lowering speed limits on 15 sections of highway in the province, four years after some limits were raised.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena announced the backpedal in Victoria on Tuesday morning, saying the move is to reduce the likelihood of speed-related collisions in the province.

The Sea to Sky Highway and five sections of Highway 1 are among those that will see speed limits rolled back.

First responders at the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on the Coquihalla Highway in February. This stretch of Highway 5 is one road where speed limits were raised in 2014. It's not known if speed was a factor in this particular crash. (Shane MacKichan)

Altogether, 15 sections of highway totalling 570 kilometres will have speed limits rolled back by 10 km/h.

The move comes after a UBC study found fatal crashes have doubled on some highways with higher speed limits.

The study, published in the journal Sustainability, looked at crash and insurance claim data from the 1,300-kilometre stretches of highway where the speed limit was raised to 120 km/h in 2014.

It suggests the number of fatal crashes jumped by 118 per cent, injury claims with ICBC rose by 30 per cent and total insurance claims went up by 43 per cent.

Trevena later called the data startling and said staff were examining the limits to see if they were appropriate in all areas.

The highest speed of 120 km/h was approved for Highway 5 from Hope to Kamloops, part of Highway 97C between Merritt and Peachland and Highway 19 between Parksville and Campbell River on Vancouver Island.

Minister Todd Stone introduces new maximum speed of 120 km/h on some highway sections in July 2014:

Minister Todd Stone introduces new maximum speed of 120 km/h on some highway sections 3:27

Speed limits are being rolled back by 10 km/h on the following highway corridors:

Highway 1: Cowichan Bay to Nanaimo — 90 km/h to 80 km/h

Highway 1: Whatcom Road to Hope — 110 km/h to 100 km/h

Highway 1: Boston Bar to Jackass Mountain — 100 km/h to 90 km/h

Highway 1: Tobiano to Savona — 100 km/h to 90 km/h

Highway 1: Chase to Sorrento — 100 km/h to 90 km/h

Highway 3: Sunday Summit to Princeton — 90 km/h to 80 km/h

Highway 7: Agassiz to Hope — 100 km/h to 90 km/h

Highway 19: Parksville to Campbell River — 120 km/h to 110 km/h

Highway 19: Bloedel to Sayward — 100 km/h to 90 km/h

Highway 97A: Grindrod to Sicamous — 90 km/h to 80 km/h

Highway 97C: Merritt to Aspen Grove — 110 km/h to 100 km/h

Highway 97C: Aspen Grove to Peachland — 120 km/h to 110 km/h

Highway 99: Horseshoe Bay to Squamish — 90 km/h to 80 km/h

Highway 99: Squamish to Whistler — 100 km/h to 90 km/h

Highway 99: Whistler to Pemberton — 90 km/h to 80 km/h

With files from the Canadian Press