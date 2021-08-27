Speed was contributing factor in crash that killed teen hockey players: RCMP

RCMP say speed was a contributing factor in a crash that claimed the lives of three junior hockey players on the weekend.

Parker Magnuson, Ronin Sharma and Caleb Reimer, who were aged between 16 and 17, died early Aug. 21 when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C.

In a statement Friday morning, Surrey RCMP said the vehicle's speed was "significantly greater" than the posted speed limit at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is expected to be released, the statement said.

"The entire community has been greatly impacted by the loss of these three young men," said Sgt. Elenore Sturko. "Our thoughts remain with their friends and family during this difficult time."

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team are co-operating with the B.C. Coroners' Service on the investigation.

The three teens were the only occupants of the vehicle.

All three were members of the Delta Hockey Academy. Sharma, 16, competed for B.C. in the Junior A Langley Rivermen Hockey Club.

Tributes, memorials and fundraisers poured in for the three boys following the fatal crash, including condolence statements from the NHL and many WHL regional hockey teams. A GoFundMe set up to support their families has surpassed $60,000 in donations.