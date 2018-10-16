Speculation tax tabled by B.C. government

B.C.'s finance minister has introduced legislation to move ahead with a controversial speculation tax on vacant or underutilized properties.

The bill ends months of speculation about how the province planned to use the new levy to help deal with runaway housing prices in some B.C. communities.

If the legislation is passed, the new tax will apply to all properties in designated regions of B.C.

Homeowners who live at their properties — or rent them out — will receive an exemption by filing an annual declaration form.

For the remaining properties, a tax rate of 0.5 per cent of the assessed value will apply for 2018.

In 2019 and subsequent years, B.C. residents with vacant or underutilized properties will continue to pay that rate, while Canadian citizens or permanent residents who are not B.C. residents will start paying one per cent.

Foreign homeowners will pay more

Foreign homeowners or "satellite families" who make 50 per cent of their income outside B.C. will pay two per cent of a vacant or under-utilized property's value.

The goal is to prevent housing speculation and help turn vacant properties into rentals, said Carole James, B.C.'s finance minister.

"As a government, we have a responsibility to act, to make sure that people can afford a home in the communities where they live and work," she said. "The speculation and vacancy tax is a critical piece if we want to moderate our overheated housing market."

Some opposed mayors in regions where the tax is set to apply had called on the finance minister to allow an opt-out clause, but James declined.

"When you face a major provincial crisis, it is the responsibility of the provincial government to act, not to let municipalities pick and choose about whether they want to address affordable housing," James said.

'NDP Arrogance and hypocrisy,' say Liberals

However, the opposition Liberals say the measure is merely a tax on people in B.C. who want to have a retirement home and it will do little to improve housing affordability.

"This is the height of NDP arrogance and hypocrisy," said Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson.

Green leader Andrew Weaver, who has been critical of the tax in the past, said he's still reviewing the fine print in the bill to determine if his concerns have been addressed.

"I still have concerns that Canadians are not being treated equally and that there is an insufficient role for local governments in determining what happens in their communities," Weaver said in a statement.

The legislation also includes a number of exemptions for what the province calls special circumstances, including major home renovations and divorces.

