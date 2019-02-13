Special weather statement warns of 'wintry mix' for South Coast

We're not in the clear yet.

On Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, warning of a "wintry mix with the next storm Thursday and Friday."

The statement applies to the City of Vancouver including Burnaby and New Westminster, as well as Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, and the North Shore, including North Vancouver and West Vancouver.

Here's a taste of what we can expect:

Wet snow is likely to begin over the South Coast Thursday afternoon or evening, with Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, and eastern and inland Vancouver Island seeing five to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday morning.

Precipitation is expected to change to rain over parts of Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, and the southern Gulf Islands as warmer air moves in.

Freezing rain might also occur over parts of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound.

The statement warns that rising temperatures and rain Thursday night and Friday may cause increased snow melt, leading to slushy roadways and poor drainage.

Good luck everyone.