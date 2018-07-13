Hot weather for B.C. South Coast prompts Environment Canada advisory

Environment Canada is asking people living along B.C.'s South Coast and in the Fraser Valley to take care as temperatures rise this weekend.

Daytime temperatures into the high 20s are expected along the water and into the low 30s inland.

The hot weather is expected to last at least until Wednesday.

Environment Canada is asking people stay hydrated by drinking water, keeping cool, using sunscreen and checking in on people, such as seniors, who may be living alone and are more prone to heat-related illness.

It's going to be a HOT & Sunny Weekend across southern BC! A reminder from your friendly <a href="https://twitter.com/environmentca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@environmentca</a> meteorologists to stay hydrated & lather on the sunscreen: <a href="https://t.co/tLJB3uL6fi">https://t.co/tLJB3uL6fi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SunSmart?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SunSmart</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/SAuZjdqKT8">pic.twitter.com/SAuZjdqKT8</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

Read more from CBC British Columbia