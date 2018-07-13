Hot weather for B.C. South Coast prompts Environment Canada advisory
Special statement advises people to keep cool, hydrated as temperatures to soar for next week
Environment Canada is asking people living along B.C.'s South Coast and in the Fraser Valley to take care as temperatures rise this weekend.
Daytime temperatures into the high 20s are expected along the water and into the low 30s inland.
The hot weather is expected to last at least until Wednesday.
Environment Canada is asking people stay hydrated by drinking water, keeping cool, using sunscreen and checking in on people, such as seniors, who may be living alone and are more prone to heat-related illness.
It's going to be a HOT & Sunny Weekend across southern BC! A reminder from your friendly <a href="https://twitter.com/environmentca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@environmentca</a> meteorologists to stay hydrated & lather on the sunscreen: <a href="https://t.co/tLJB3uL6fi">https://t.co/tLJB3uL6fi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SunSmart?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SunSmart</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/SAuZjdqKT8">pic.twitter.com/SAuZjdqKT8</a>—@ECCCWeatherBC
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.