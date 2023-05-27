Special prosecutor to investigate school trustee-turned-NDP aide for potential elections violations

The B.C. Prosecution Service says it has named a special prosecutor in a case involving a New Westminster school board candidate who was later appointed a government adviser at the beginning of May.

The service says Vancouver lawyer John Gordon will give legal advice to investigators and handle the potential prosecution of Gurveen Dhaliwal, who was elected to the New Westminster School Board as chair before being named a ministerial adviser to Health Minister Adrian Dix on May 1.

Dhaliwal is being investigated for possibly breaking election rules by being present at a voting place as a scrutineer, which the Local Government Act prohibits, as candidates are only allowed at polling stations to vote on election day.

Dhaliwal, who has been a school board trustee for the NDP-aligned Community First municipal party in New Westminister since 2017, allegedly acted as a scrutineer on behalf of a New Westminister city council candidate on Oct. 5, 2023, according to the preliminary investigation by New Westminister police.

Gurveen Dhaliwal is being investigated for potential violations of B.C.'s municipal elections laws during the 2022 election. (New Westminister Schools)

The prosecution service says Gordon was appointed on May 4, three days after Dhaliwal was appointed a ministerial adviser to B.C.'s health minister.

Dhaliwal's appointment to the Health Ministry was rescinded May 15, and she was made a ministerial adviser to the labour minister that same day.

In a statement issued Friday, the prosecution service says special prosecutors are appointed to avoid any appearance of "improper influence'" over the administration of justice in cases involving elected officials or government appointees.

The B.C. United opposition welcomed the announcement Friday afternoon and called for Dhaliwal to be placed on leave from her advisory position until the investigation has concluded.



"It is deeply troubling that the NDP saw fit to promote this staffer to a Ministerial Advisor position in the Ministry of Health even after these allegations were made public," said Kamllops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar in a news release.

"David Eby should do the right thing and put this advisor on leave until the investigation is complete."

If charged and convicted, Dhaliwal could face a fine of as much as $5,000 and up to one year in jail.

CBC News has reached out to Dhaliwal, the Ministry of Health and the premier's office for comment.