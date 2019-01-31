A special prosecutor will consider criminal charges against a constituency assistant in the office of a B.C. MLA.

Lawyer Robin McFee has been appointed special prosecutor following an RCMP investigation into allegations that money was stolen from the constituency office of Chilliwack Liberal MLA John Martin, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

McFee will provide legal advice to police, assess whether charges are appropriate, and conduct the prosecution if charges are approved. He has already received a report to Crown counsel, and has asked for and received further evidence.

When the alleged thefts were first reported in March 2017, Martin said he confronted the suspect employee, and the person admitted to taking the cash.

Martin said he believed tens of thousands of dollars had been taken. The employee was subsequently fired.