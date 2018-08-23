Special Olympics treasurer charged with fraud, theft in Williams Lake

The treasurer of the Williams Lake chapter of Special Olympics B.C. has been charged for allegedly forging cheques and defrauding the non-profit organization.

The RCMP say local resident Dianne Lee has been charged with:

11 counts of uttering forged cheques.

One count of fraud over $5,000.

One count of theft over $5,000.

The investigation was launched last October when the Williams Lake RCMP received a complaint from the organization, which has over 50 chapters across B.C.

Cpl Madonna Saunderson says the charges allege that between August 2016 and August 2017 Lee forged signatures on multiple cheques for her own personal gain.

Lee is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday Aug. 29, 2018.