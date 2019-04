The speaker of B.C.'s legislature says a preliminary review of the building's dress code now permits women to wear sleeveless dresses and sleeveless shirts.

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway, but until the report is complete business attire for women includes sleeveless dresses, shirts and blouses.

Plecas ordered the review last week after some female journalists and an NDP staff member wore short-sleeved attire in defiance of the dress code after legislature staff told some women to cover up their arms.

The protest saw Finance Minister Carole James criticize the legislature's dress code for women as she called for it to be updated.

In a statement, Plecas says that all members of the legislature's staff — including politicians and party and government officials — as well as the the media are encouraged to continue to wear professional business attire but he recognizes women's business wear includes a range of contemporary options.

Plecas says policing dress guidelines will not be left to individuals and will no longer be the responsibility of the sergeant-at-arms or legislature staff to enforce.